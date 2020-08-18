Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,186 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 72.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 565,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 224,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 53.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 333,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,085.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,816. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

