Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,880 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in City were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of City by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of City by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $52,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.59. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

