Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.