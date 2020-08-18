Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,908 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Natura &Co stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

