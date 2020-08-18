Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 511,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

MOD opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

