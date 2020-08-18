Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

