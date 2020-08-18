Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $88,000 Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Precigen were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,693,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $868.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.61. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 808,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,331.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $128,179. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

