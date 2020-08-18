Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

TVTY stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

