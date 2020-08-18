Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 542 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Public Education by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,835. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APEI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $522.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

