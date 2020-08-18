Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $100,000 Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Citigroup upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NYSE CYH opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

