$16.98 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report sales of $16.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $42.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.97 million to $86.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 660,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,636,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.