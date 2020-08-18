IFP Advisors Inc Sells 899 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

TSCO opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

