Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $182,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Safehold were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $219,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Safehold stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,710 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,006.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,599,943.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,169,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,604 shares of company stock worth $11,531,218. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

