IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 423 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,393. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

