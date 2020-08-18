IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,388 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 437.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

