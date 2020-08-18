Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,638 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Terex were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after buying an additional 1,661,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $43,892. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

