Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,598.82 and traded as high as $3,878.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $3,824.00, with a volume of 66,248 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.33) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($49.16) to GBX 3,940 ($51.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($50.46) to GBX 3,920 ($51.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902 ($51.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,657.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,598.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 152.60 ($2.00) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Cranswick plc will post 15898.999801 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

In other news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of £3,572.80 ($4,670.94), for a total value of £25,595,539.20 ($33,462,595.37).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

