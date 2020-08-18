Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.80. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 131,656 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.15 million and a PE ratio of -22.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

