Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.88 and traded as high as $115.80. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 325,810 shares changing hands.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.36 ($128.66).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.88.

About Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report