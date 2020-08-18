Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.88 and traded as high as $115.80. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 325,810 shares changing hands.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.36 ($128.66).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.88.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.