Peugeot (EPA:UG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $15.23. Peugeot shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,484,810 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UG shares. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.61 ($27.78).

Get Peugeot alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.46.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citro├źn, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.