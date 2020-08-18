Peugeot (EPA:UG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $15.23. Peugeot shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,484,810 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UG shares. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.61 ($27.78).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.46.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

