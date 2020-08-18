Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DNB Markets raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $205.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

