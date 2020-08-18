Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 240,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

