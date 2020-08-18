Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNFTF shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genfit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Genfit has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

