Short Interest in Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Rises By 14.4%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on PLNHF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Planet 13 from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Planet 13 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

