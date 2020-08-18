Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

CHCI opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

