Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 747,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 766,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report