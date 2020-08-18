Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 747,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 766,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

