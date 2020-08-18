Short Interest in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Increases By 14.5%

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $150,000.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

