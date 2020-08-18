Short Interest in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Increases By 14.5%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $150,000.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report