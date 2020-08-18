Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

