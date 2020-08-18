Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,099,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 10,514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,602,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Green Organic Dutchman stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 2,219.29% and a negative return on equity of 65.55%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Green Organic Dutchman from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.