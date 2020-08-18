Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
LORL opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77.
About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.