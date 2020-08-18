Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

LORL opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Cranswick Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,598.82
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Rogers Sugar Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Merck KGaA Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.88
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Peugeot Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Riverview Financial Corporation Short Interest Update
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report