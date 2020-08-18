Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

LORL opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

