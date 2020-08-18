Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Grows By 15.0%

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $621.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

