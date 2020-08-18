Short Interest in Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Increases By 14.7%

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 21,890,000 shares. Approximately 23.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEUM opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.61. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

