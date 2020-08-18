DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in January

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. DCC has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.