Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GXOCF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Granite Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

About Granite Oil

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

