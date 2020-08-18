Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GXOCF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Granite Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About Granite Oil
