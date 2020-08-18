Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Rises By 14.9%

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GXSFF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Goldsource Mines has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc acquires, explores, and evaluates resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border Coal project located in Saskatchewan, as well as four coal mineral licenses, which cover an area of approximately 1,025 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

