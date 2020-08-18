Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Short Interest Update

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Echostar stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.66. Echostar has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Echostar will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Echostar by 1,190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

