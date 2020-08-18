Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expands By 15.1%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 924,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,848,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

