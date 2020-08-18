FY2022 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc Increased by G.Research (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Covetrus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,238,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 296,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 214,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 180.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

