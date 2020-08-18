Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 725,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,166,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 449,533 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

