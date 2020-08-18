Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOR. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $99.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Masonite International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

