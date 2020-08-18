Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded to Hold at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of D opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

