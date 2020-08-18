Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $62.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $62.81.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $564,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,208. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $62,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

