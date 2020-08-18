Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

NASDAQ MU opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

