Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.
MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.
NASDAQ MU opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
