American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.
Shares of AXP opened at $97.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
