American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP opened at $97.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

