Miragen Therapeutics’ (MGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.31. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

