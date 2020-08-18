BidaskClub Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Sell

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.89. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

