Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBDC. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $398.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

