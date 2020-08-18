Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.94. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $409,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

