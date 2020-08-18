G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 390.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $619.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

