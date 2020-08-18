G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 390.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $619.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc Increased by G.Research
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc Increased by G.Research
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Masonite International Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
Masonite International Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
Dominion Energy Downgraded to Hold at KeyCorp
Dominion Energy Downgraded to Hold at KeyCorp
Pacira Biosciences Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Pacira Biosciences Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Micron Technology’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho
Micron Technology’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report