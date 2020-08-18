HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,249.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 40,987 shares of company stock worth $78,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

